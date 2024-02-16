Lucy Tilley Buys 36 Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) insider Lucy Tilley purchased 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 845 ($10.67) per share, with a total value of £304.20 ($384.19).
Mortgage Advice Bureau Stock Performance
Shares of MAB1 opened at GBX 842 ($10.63) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 803.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 666.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69. The company has a market capitalization of £481.03 million, a PE ratio of 4,431.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 52-week low of GBX 469.36 ($5.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 930 ($11.75).
About Mortgage Advice Bureau
