Lucy Tilley Buys 36 Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) insider Lucy Tilley purchased 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 845 ($10.67) per share, with a total value of £304.20 ($384.19).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Stock Performance

Shares of MAB1 opened at GBX 842 ($10.63) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 803.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 666.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69. The company has a market capitalization of £481.03 million, a PE ratio of 4,431.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 52-week low of GBX 469.36 ($5.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 930 ($11.75).

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. It offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

