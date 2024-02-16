Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Raised to $15.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 21.18% from the stock’s current price.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Lyft from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lyft from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Lyft from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $19.03 on Wednesday. Lyft has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $19.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.90.

In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $80,273.04. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 639,620 shares in the company, valued at $9,057,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $80,273.04. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 639,620 shares in the company, valued at $9,057,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $283,546.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 282,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,318,564.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,972 shares of company stock worth $4,128,245 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at $73,660,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the second quarter valued at $34,942,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 2,804.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,235,135 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123,735 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at $24,854,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 46.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $248,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,430 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

