Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

MAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Macerich has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Get Macerich alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MAC

Macerich Price Performance

Macerich stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.76, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.33. Macerich has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $17.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average of $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). Macerich had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Macerich will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Macerich

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Macerich by 19.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Macerich by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 78,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Macerich by 5.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 295,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after buying an additional 16,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Macerich by 1.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 120,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

About Macerich

(Get Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.