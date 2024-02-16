Macquarie Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Macquarie in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.57% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.57.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MGM

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of MGM stock opened at $43.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 2.19. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $51.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.51.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,204,348.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,100 in the last three months. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 270,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,096,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,077,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,819,000 after acquiring an additional 415,463 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,910,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,361,000 after purchasing an additional 58,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 469.4% in the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 36,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 29,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.