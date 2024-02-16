Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT) Trading 1.1% Higher

Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.97 and last traded at $48.91. Approximately 73,950 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $48.40.

Main Sector Rotation ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.34. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SECT. Main Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 399,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Main Sector Rotation ETF by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 14,917 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its position in Main Sector Rotation ETF by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 13,133 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in Main Sector Rotation ETF by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 53,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 22,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Main Sector Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000.

Main Sector Rotation ETF Company Profile

The Main Sector Rotation ETF (SECT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that uses fundamental analysis to pursue a sector rotation strategy. The fund aims to outperform the S&P 500 while limiting losses during periods of decline, and may hold equities of any market cap or geographic exposure.

