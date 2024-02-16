Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) PT Raised to $41.00

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Barclays from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 56.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CART. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Wolfe Research raised Maplebear from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Maplebear from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maplebear has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.06.

NASDAQ:CART opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. Maplebear has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $42.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.65.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.62 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Maplebear will post -13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new position in shares of Maplebear during the third quarter valued at $1,180,490,000. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC bought a new position in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter worth $119,544,000. Canaan Partners IX LLC acquired a new position in Maplebear during the 4th quarter worth about $87,508,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,469,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,674,000.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

