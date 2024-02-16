MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,394 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in MasTec during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,040,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 94.1% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 202,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,928,000 after purchasing an additional 98,351 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 2.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,679,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in MasTec by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 537,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,704,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on MasTec from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on MasTec from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Craig Hallum cut MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on MasTec from $106.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.17.

MasTec Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $72.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.67. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $123.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.81 and a beta of 1.57.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

