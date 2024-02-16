Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Stock Performance

Mastech Digital stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.66 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.50. Mastech Digital has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $13.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastech Digital

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in Mastech Digital by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 862,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after buying an additional 67,731 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mastech Digital by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mastech Digital by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mastech Digital by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 17,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Mastech Digital by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 29,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

About Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

