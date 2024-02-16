Mastercard Incorporated to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $3.58 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Mastercard in a report issued on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $3.58 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.54. The consensus estimate for Mastercard’s current full-year earnings is $14.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.30 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.48 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.32 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.85.

NYSE MA opened at $471.42 on Thursday. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $340.21 and a 52-week high of $472.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $434.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,388,649.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,540 shares of company stock valued at $13,542,519. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

