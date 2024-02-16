MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Receives $25.18 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.18.

Several brokerages recently commented on MXL. Roth Mkm cut MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet cut MaxLinear from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MaxLinear

MaxLinear Trading Up 3.9 %

Institutional Trading of MaxLinear

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $19.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.92. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. MaxLinear has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $37.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in MaxLinear by 41.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth about $864,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxLinear Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.