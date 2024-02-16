MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of MBIA from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of MBIA from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of MBIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get MBIA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MBIA

MBIA Trading Up 0.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE MBI opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.64. MBIA has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $14.37. The stock has a market cap of $350.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.46.

In related news, Director Richard C. Vaughan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $75,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,184 shares in the company, valued at $556,441.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MBIA

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in MBIA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in MBIA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in MBIA during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in MBIA by 24.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in MBIA by 105.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MBIA

(Get Free Report)

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.