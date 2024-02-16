Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Receives $8.92 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.92.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mercer International from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Mercer International to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Mercer International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC raised Mercer International from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th.
MERC stock opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $518.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $11.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average of $8.77.
Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party.
