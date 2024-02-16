Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Receives $8.92 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.92.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mercer International from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Mercer International to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Mercer International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC raised Mercer International from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Mercer International by 29.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mercer International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Mercer International by 19.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Mercer International during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Mercer International during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

MERC stock opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $518.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $11.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average of $8.77.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party.

