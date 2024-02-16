MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) PT Raised to $54.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

MGM opened at $43.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.51. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at $10,204,348.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,100. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MGM Resorts International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth about $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 108.9% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.