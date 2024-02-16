MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) and EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Financial Survey

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) and MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.9% of EverQuote shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of MicroCloud Hologram shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.5% of EverQuote shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for EverQuote and MicroCloud Hologram, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EverQuote 0 1 5 0 2.83 MicroCloud Hologram 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

EverQuote presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.17%. Given EverQuote’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EverQuote is more favorable than MicroCloud Hologram.

This table compares EverQuote and MicroCloud Hologram’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EverQuote -16.67% -34.24% -24.17% MicroCloud Hologram -44.45% -83.65% -60.88%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EverQuote and MicroCloud Hologram’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EverQuote $320.52 million 1.65 -$24.42 million ($1.61) -9.73 MicroCloud Hologram $346.06 million 0.46 -$20.32 million N/A N/A

MicroCloud Hologram has higher revenue and earnings than EverQuote.

Risk and Volatility

EverQuote has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MicroCloud Hologram has a beta of 3.23, meaning that its share price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EverQuote beats MicroCloud Hologram on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About MicroCloud Hologram

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. engages in the research and development, and application of holographic technology. Its holographic technology services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The company provides its holographic technology services to its customers worldwide. It also provides holographic digital twin technology services and has a proprietary holographic digital twin technology resource library. Its holographic digital twin technology resource library captures shapes and objects in 3D holographic form by utilizing a combination of holographic digital twin software, digital content, spatial data-driven data science, holographic digital cloud algorithm, and holographic 3D capture technology. In addition, it distributes holographic hardware. MicroCloud Hologram Inc. is based in Shenzhen, China.

