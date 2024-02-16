MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 586,803 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,502 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $50,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 240.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $126,928,000 after buying an additional 1,058,245 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,360,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 16.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,129,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $506,570,000 after acquiring an additional 864,178 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the second quarter worth about $34,033,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 35.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,170,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $126,522,000 after acquiring an additional 306,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MKSI. Benchmark lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised MKS Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.83.

In other news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,162,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $25,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,162,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,783 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $123.85 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.44 and a twelve month high of $124.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.42 and a 200-day moving average of $91.68.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 50.80%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.19%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

