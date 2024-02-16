Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Cut to $411.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $427.00 to $411.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Moody’s from $366.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $365.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Moody’s from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.42.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $373.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $386.45 and a 200 day moving average of $353.25. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $278.23 and a 52 week high of $407.62.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 73,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,645,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Moody’s by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,694,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $589,349,000 after purchasing an additional 30,366 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 58.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

