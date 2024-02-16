New Star Investment Trust (LON:NSI) Trading 0.8% Higher

New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 121 ($1.53) and last traded at GBX 119 ($1.50). 12,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 10,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118 ($1.49).
New Star Investment Trust Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £84.51 million, a PE ratio of -517.39 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 114.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 113.43.
About New Star Investment Trust
New Star Investment Trust plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Brompton Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in funds which invest in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in equity, bond, commodity, real estate, currency, pooled investment vehicles, exchange traded funds, futures, options, and limited partnerships.
