New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $237,000 Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Ingevity by 26,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 70.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Ingevity during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Ingevity by 936.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $46.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.35. Ingevity Co. has a 52-week low of $36.66 and a 52-week high of $90.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.88.

Several analysts have issued reports on NGVT shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ingevity from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. CJS Securities lowered shares of Ingevity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

