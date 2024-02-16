New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $261,000 Holdings in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,426,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,943,000 after purchasing an additional 30,972 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,211,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,499,000 after buying an additional 27,162 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,517,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,617,000 after buying an additional 30,579 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,429,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,839,000 after acquiring an additional 57,952 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Univest Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,335,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,733,000 after acquiring an additional 32,203 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UVSP. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Univest Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Univest Financial Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of UVSP opened at $20.64 on Friday. Univest Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $29.05. The stock has a market cap of $609.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.05.

Univest Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

Univest Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.