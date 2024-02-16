New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 3,527 Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,527 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

NAPA opened at $9.29 on Friday. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.34 and a twelve month high of $16.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.52. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.20.

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $102.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.63 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 7.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 21,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $215,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 288,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 21,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $215,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 288,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,721.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,306 shares of company stock worth $492,108. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NAPA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duckhorn Portfolio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.56.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

