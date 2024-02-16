New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 8,201 Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,201 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,787,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,383,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,951 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,217,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,243,000 after acquiring an additional 110,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,228,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,248,000 after acquiring an additional 345,286 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 3,105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,375,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,444 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHRS. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.22.

Coherus BioSciences Stock Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ CHRS opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $317.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.53. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $8.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coherus BioSciences

In other Coherus BioSciences news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 223,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $450,662.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 731,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,019.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

About Coherus BioSciences

(Free Report)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.