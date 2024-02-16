New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 6,124 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,124 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KRG. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Kite Realty Group Trust

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $1,314,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,291.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

KRG stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.84. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $24.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.53, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 588.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on KRG. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRG

About Kite Realty Group Trust

(Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.