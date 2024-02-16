New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 100,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ COOP opened at $74.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.75. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.54 and a 12 month high of $75.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mr. Cooper Group

In related news, President Michael S. Weinbach purchased 17,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,209,720.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,720. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 391,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,419,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael S. Weinbach bought 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,209,720.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Featured Articles

