Northland Securities Begins Coverage on Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Bit Digital from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Bit Digital Stock Down 8.2 %

NASDAQ:BTBT opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. Bit Digital has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $5.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.74. The company has a market cap of $254.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 4.84.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Bit Digital had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 203.39%. The company had revenue of $11.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Bit Digital will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTBT. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Bit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bit Digital by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Bit Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bit Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Bit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020.

