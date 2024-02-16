Northwest Natural (NWN) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

Shares of NWN opened at $36.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.62. Northwest Natural has a 12-month low of $34.95 and a 12-month high of $49.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Natural

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 23.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 4.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Northwest Natural in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northwest Natural has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Featured Stories

