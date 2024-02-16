Northwest Natural (NWN) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NWN opened at $36.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.62. Northwest Natural has a 12-month low of $34.95 and a 12-month high of $49.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.91%.
Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Northwest Natural in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northwest Natural has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.
Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.
