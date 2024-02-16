Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Receives $9.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.40.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NU shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of NU from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of NU from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of NU by 1,232.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NU by 37.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of NU during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of NU during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NU opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. NU has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.81 and a beta of 0.93.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. NU had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NU will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

