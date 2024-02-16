Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,091,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,638,000 after buying an additional 282,531 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.5% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,262,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,062,000 after buying an additional 48,230 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 43.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,320,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,294,000 after buying an additional 2,204,078 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 15.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,175,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,187,000 after buying an additional 933,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,361,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,047,000 after buying an additional 154,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $50.40 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays raised shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.84.

View Our Latest Research Report on NTR

Nutrien Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.