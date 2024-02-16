nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Stake Lessened by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477,367 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $53,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in nVent Electric by 149.6% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE NVT opened at $63.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.33. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $66.09.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $861.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.90 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 22.55%.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $110,385.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,421.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $160,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,114.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $110,385.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,421.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 387,363 shares of company stock valued at $24,832,091 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVT. Citigroup lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on nVent Electric

About nVent Electric

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.