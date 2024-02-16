Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,784,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,820 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $48,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,182,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $853,541,000 after acquiring an additional 134,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,907,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $542,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,571 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,874,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $198,212,000 after acquiring an additional 98,066 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,434,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,452,000 after acquiring an additional 122,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 32.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,741,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,782,000 after acquiring an additional 926,871 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:ORI opened at $29.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.81. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $30.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 8.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $180,890.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,271.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded Old Republic International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Old Republic International

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.