Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Director Sells $477,372.00 in Stock

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) Director David Brian Miller sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $477,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,773.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $176.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.78 and a beta of 1.39. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.01 and a 52-week high of $181.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.24.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.06 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,678,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 449,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,377,000 after acquiring an additional 16,948 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ONTO. Benchmark increased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.50.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

