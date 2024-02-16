Parallel Mining (CVE:PAL) Trading Up 7.1%

Parallel Mining Corp. (CVE:PAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 180,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 337% from the average session volume of 41,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Parallel Mining Trading Up 7.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.11.

About Parallel Mining

Parallel Mining Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, exploits, and evaluates base and precious metal properties in Canada and Africa. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Mane II gold property covering an area of 163 square kilometers located in the Kaya-Goren greenstone belt in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.

