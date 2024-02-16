Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,555 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $290,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 634,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,097,000 after acquiring an additional 50,701 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 5.2% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of PEBO opened at $29.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.59. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $34.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $112.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $32,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,243.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Peoples Bancorp

(Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.