Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
NYSE:FENG opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Phoenix New Media has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $4.14.
Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.05 million during the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%.
Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.
