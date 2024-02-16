Piper Sandler Companies Raises NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $850.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler Companies to $850.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Piper Sandler Companies’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NVDA. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $644.61.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $726.58 on Friday. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $204.21 and a 52-week high of $746.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $566.90 and a 200 day moving average of $492.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The company’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 5,563 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

