Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,273 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Planet Labs PBC were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 175.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,887,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,702,000 after acquiring an additional 10,759,901 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,811,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,474,000 after purchasing an additional 245,109 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,797,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,449,000 after purchasing an additional 67,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 7.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,709,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,943,000 after purchasing an additional 251,872 shares during the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

Planet Labs PBC Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Planet Labs PBC stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.75. Planet Labs PBC has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Planet Labs PBC ( NYSE:PL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $55.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 69.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered Planet Labs PBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.74.

Read Our Latest Report on PL

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

(Free Report)

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.