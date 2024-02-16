PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC) vs. Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Financial Review

PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) and Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares PodcastOne and Rumble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get PodcastOne alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PodcastOne N/A N/A N/A Rumble -109.39% -30.48% -26.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PodcastOne and Rumble, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PodcastOne 0 0 0 0 N/A Rumble 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Rumble has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.69%. Given Rumble’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rumble is more favorable than PodcastOne.

This table compares PodcastOne and Rumble’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PodcastOne N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rumble $80.53 million 36.48 -$11.40 million ($0.43) -17.70

PodcastOne has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rumble.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.5% of Rumble shares are held by institutional investors. 72.9% of Rumble shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rumble beats PodcastOne on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PodcastOne

(Get Free Report)

PodcastOne, Inc. operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform. The company was formerly known as Courtside Group, Inc. and changed its name to PodcastOne, Inc. in September 2023. PodcastOne, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Beverly Hills, California. PodcastOne, Inc. is a subsidiary of LiveOne, Inc.

About Rumble

(Get Free Report)

Rumble Inc. operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Longboat Key, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for PodcastOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PodcastOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.