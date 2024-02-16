ProMetic Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:PFSCF) vs. Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) Head to Head Survey

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Free Report) and ProMetic Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:PFSCF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.4% of Kintara Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of ProMetic Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Kintara Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Kintara Therapeutics has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProMetic Life Sciences has a beta of 2.46, suggesting that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kintara Therapeutics N/A N/A -$14.65 million ($7.82) -0.01 ProMetic Life Sciences $36.55 million 3.49 -$150.73 million N/A N/A

This table compares Kintara Therapeutics and ProMetic Life Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Kintara Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ProMetic Life Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Kintara Therapeutics and ProMetic Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kintara Therapeutics N/A N/A -238.63% ProMetic Life Sciences -894.02% -3,350.55% -67.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Kintara Therapeutics and ProMetic Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kintara Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 ProMetic Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Kintara Therapeutics beats ProMetic Life Sciences on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kintara Therapeutics

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a late stage photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer, basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome, and access graft failure in hemodialysis patients. Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical (Group) Co. Ltd. to manufacture and sell VAL-083 in China. The company was formerly known as DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2020. Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About ProMetic Life Sciences

Prometic Life Sciences Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company with two drug discovery platforms that focuses on unmet medical needs in the field of fibrosis and orphan diseases. Its product pipeline includes PBI-4050, an orally active lead drug candidate for fibrosis; plasminogen, a biopharmaceutical for the treatment of congenital plasminogen deficiency; and intravenous immunoglobulin, a preparation of antibodies purified from plasma donations from healthy individuals. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Laval, Canada.

