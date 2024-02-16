Provectus Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Trading Down 0.4%

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 101,231 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 180,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10.

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapy medicines based on halogenated xanthenes. The company's lead molecule is rose bengal sodium (RBS). Its clinical development programs include PV-10 for the treatment of stage III and IV melanoma and different types of liver cancers; PH-10 for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis; and PV-305 for the treatment of infectious keratitis.

