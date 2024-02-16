PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shares of PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Free Report) fell 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.35 and last traded at $6.59. 59,338 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 42,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.58.

About PT Astra International Tbk

PT Astra International Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction, energy, agri, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia. It offers cars, trucks, and motorcycles of various brands; manufactures and sells automotive components to the original equipment for manufacturers and replacement markets, as well as provides consultation services to its customers; financing for cars, motorcycles, and heavy equipment; life, vehicle, and health insurance, as well as other insurance for commercial business; and various banking products and services.

