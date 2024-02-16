Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) Lowered by Analyst

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Free Report) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of 70489 (PAA.TO) in a research report issued on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. Scotiabank also issued estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO)’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

70489 has a one year low of C$18.00 and a one year high of C$25.67.

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

