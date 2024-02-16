Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Lowered by Zacks Research

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AXIS Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $2.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.04. The consensus estimate for AXIS Capital’s current full-year earnings is $10.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AXIS Capital’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.77 EPS.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AXS. StockNews.com cut AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on AXIS Capital from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

AXIS Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $62.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. AXIS Capital has a one year low of $51.25 and a one year high of $62.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXIS Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,845,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 1,531.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 631,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,059,000 after acquiring an additional 593,181 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 89.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,381,000 after acquiring an additional 581,409 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 488,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,051,000 after buying an additional 317,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,948,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $480,644,000 after buying an additional 288,068 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AXIS Capital

In other AXIS Capital news, Director Stanley A. Galanski bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.45 per share, with a total value of $409,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,763 shares in the company, valued at $570,647.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.