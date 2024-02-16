Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Cut by Analyst

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Russel Metals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Russel Metals’ current full-year earnings is $3.98 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Russel Metals’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.25 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

RUS has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. National Bank Financial raised Russel Metals from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Russel Metals from C$46.50 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Russel Metals from C$48.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Russel Metals from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Russel Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$48.86.

Russel Metals stock opened at C$47.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$44.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.96. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of C$31.24 and a 52 week high of C$47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market cap of C$2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

In related news, Director Cynthia Johnston purchased 1,000 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$41.91 per share, with a total value of C$41,910.00. In related news, Director Cynthia Johnston purchased 1,000 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$41.91 per share, with a total value of C$41,910.00. Also, Director William Michael O’reilly sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.01, for a total transaction of C$49,513.97. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

