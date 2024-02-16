Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Electrovaya Inc. Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:ELVA)

Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Electrovaya in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Campbell now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Electrovaya’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Electrovaya’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get Electrovaya alerts:

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Electrovaya from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Electrovaya Stock Down 1.7 %

Electrovaya stock opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. Electrovaya has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average of $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 million. Electrovaya had a negative return on equity of 50.02% and a negative net margin of 6.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electrovaya

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Electrovaya during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,582,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Electrovaya during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,510,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Electrovaya during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000.

About Electrovaya

(Get Free Report)

Electrovaya Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electrovaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrovaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.