Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Reduced by Zacks Research

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Landstar System in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.91. The consensus estimate for Landstar System’s current full-year earnings is $6.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Landstar System’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.52 EPS.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LSTR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Landstar System from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Landstar System from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.00.

Landstar System Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of LSTR opened at $196.54 on Thursday. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $161.13 and a twelve month high of $208.62. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 2.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Landstar System

In other news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total transaction of $2,325,275.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,632,468.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.