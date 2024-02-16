Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for United Airlines in a report released on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $3.91 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.71. The consensus estimate for United Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $9.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United Airlines’ Q3 2024 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.50 EPS.

Get United Airlines alerts:

UAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut United Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on United Airlines from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on United Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.47.

United Airlines Price Performance

UAL stock opened at $42.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.53. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $58.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Airlines

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter worth about $351,299,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter worth about $115,175,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in United Airlines by 1,248.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,474,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,768 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in United Airlines by 347.1% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,549,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,905 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,159,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

(Get Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.