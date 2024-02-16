Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Issued By Zacks Research

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now expects that the basic materials company will earn $2.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.33. The consensus estimate for Steel Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $10.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.27 EPS.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

STLD has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $124.11 on Thursday. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $136.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.