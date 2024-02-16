Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.06. The consensus estimate for Axcelis Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $7.25 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ACLS. B. Riley lowered their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley Financial decreased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.43.

Shares of ACLS opened at $119.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.73 and its 200-day moving average is $146.31. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $105.28 and a fifty-two week high of $201.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $310.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.92 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 111,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 187,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,278,000 after buying an additional 86,791 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,040,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,066,000 after buying an additional 92,584 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,038,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 127,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,523,000 after buying an additional 32,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

