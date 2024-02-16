Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Bank of Hawaii Co. Lifted by Zacks Research (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report issued on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the bank will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Bank of Hawaii’s current full-year earnings is $3.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BOH. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

BOH opened at $63.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Bank of Hawaii has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $77.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $252.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.03 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 17.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 67.47%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 18,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

