Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Raised by Analyst

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Invesco in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Invesco’s current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Invesco’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $17.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.15.

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 31.13 and a quick ratio of 5.10. Invesco has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $18.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.32.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Invesco

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVZ. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 123,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Invesco by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in Invesco by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 145,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -108.11%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

