Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Pembina Pipeline Co. Cut by Zacks Research (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a research note issued on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PBA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

NYSE PBA opened at $33.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.03 and a 200-day moving average of $32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.21. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $34.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $403,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,194,713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $214,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,809 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,876,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

